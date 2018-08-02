× Free health screenings offered in Waterbury today

WATERBURY — The Cigna Foundation Health Improvement Tour, a cross-country mobile lab, will offer free health screenings and health coaching for the “Core Four” — blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood sugar. The free screenings are available to the public, regardless of insurance or place of residence. The Core Four are at the root of most chronic illness in the United States, including hypertension and cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

Results are available within minutes, and health coaches will explain them and offer guidance on follow-up steps to help people take control of their health.

Waterbury is tour’s only stop in Connecticut this year. Waterbury Police Activity League will host this event, which begins at 7 am, and runs until 3 pm.

Approximately 200 participants are expected to attend. Other community resources will be onsite with Cigna’s mobile lab, including, Connecticut Food Bank, Waterbury Health Department’s WIC program, Positive Parenting Program, HIV Prevention Program, Waterbury Hospital, and Wellmore Behavioral Health.

The Waterbury Police Activity League is located at 64 Division Street in Waterbury.

The goal is to raise awareness of the risk factors for chronic disease, and to show how easy it is for people to take control of their health.