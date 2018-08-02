Humid Friday with temps in the 80s; chance for storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and storms will be around through early tonight. The threat for severe weather is over but heavy rain and lightning is still possible in any of the storms that develop. At least they are fast moving storms!

Then we'll do it all over again on Friday. Once again it will be warm and humid with the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm (mainly in the afternoon).

Saturday looks like the wettest day of the week with high humidity and occasional rain. Thunderstorms are also likely and we'll have to watch the potential for some strong to severe storms as well. While we're a bit hesitant to call it a total washout, Sunday is definitely a better choice for outdoor plans this weekend.

The humidity dips BRIEFLY on Sunday but only for one day. Then the big story shifts to the heat on the way. With temperatures near 90 or hotter for at least a few days next week, it seems we will be setting up for another heat wave.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with an overnight shower possible. Lows: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very humid, chance for a shower or storm (mainly in the afternoon). High: Mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers & storms, very humid. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, hot, turning less humid. High: Near 90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

