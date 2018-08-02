Hundreds of kids join Hartford PAL, Aetna for field day at Riverside Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a great day full of events for the Hartford Police Action League Thursday.

Hartford Police Department and Aetna were joined by hundreds of kids in Hartford for their annual "field day."

Members of PAL, along with several other police departments, like East Hartford, and even state and capital police, were on hand for at Riverside Park.

Police said it's a great way to connect with the community.

It was the sixth year Hartford Police Department, PAL and Aetna put on this event at Riverside.