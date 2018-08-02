Man recovering after nearly drowning at Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON — A Connecticut man is recovering after nearly drowning at Indian Well State Park Wednesday.

“Certainly shocking to hear and I hope that the victim is doing well and everything is fine and all good,” Brenden Castro said.

According to a D.E.E.P representative, Indian Well is one of the state parks without lifeguards this year due to a shortage.

Therefore, it is up to swimmers to follows rules and pay attention if they choose to come swim at the park.

“We don’t go places to swim unless we have a large group that way if anything goes wrong there is a lot of us that could help each other,” Brenden Castro said.

State EnCon Police issued the man a citation for swimming in a restricted area. Frequent park goers said it is not rare to find people doing that at the park even with the signs posted.

“I’m not surprised I talk to that park ranger, he says every summer someone breaks their leg, you see them jumping from very high jumping down. You talk to people who are in their 50s and 60s and they did it when they were a kid,” Kimberly Wigglesworth said.

Witnesses gave the man CPR until first responders arrived. The man was transported to a nearby hospital.