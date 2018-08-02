“My son could have died”: Viral Facebook post warns others of ‘Dragon’s Breath’ candy

JACKSONVILLE, FL — A mother is warning others of a sweet treat that almost killed her son in a viral Facebook post.

Racheal McKenny says the food known as ‘Dragon’s Breath’ is often served at mall kiosks. It’s a liquid nitrogen infused cereal which, when eaten, makes the person look like they blowing smoke like a dragon.

Her son, Johnny, tried the cereal.

Racheal says by the time they started to head home, Johnny started to cough. About twenty minutes in, Johnny’s cough became consistent.

Eventually, he was coughing so bad he was having trouble catching his breath. She said they knew he couldn’t breathe, and that they couldn’t get him to the hospital in time., and they didn’t have Johnny’s inhalers with them. But Racheal believes that may not have made a difference.

Racheal’s husband, John McKenny, knew there was a firehouse nearby, and the family rushed to it. They were table to stop there, and the EMTs were able to immediately start treatment, however it wasn’t improving his situation. They rushed him to the hospital, and had to be given a shot of epinephrine.

Racheal says the horrific attack was brough on by the liquid nitrogen smoke from ‘Dragon’s Breath’.

She asks anyone who has even just a mild case of asthma to not let them eat the snack:

I should have known better, but it did not occur to me that this food could have this effect. As a result, my son could have died. Please don’t make the same mistake I did.

She also advises anyone who has even mild asthma to keep their inhalers on them.

Rachael thanks the fire house and the EMT’s who helped her son, who is recovering.

Read her full story below.