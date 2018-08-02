× Officials investigating small dog killed by larger canines in Vernon kennel

VERNON — The death of a small dog by two larger dogs earlier this week is being investigated by officials.

Officials from Vernon police and the State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a small dog that was at Fancy Feet, 601 Talcottville Rd. was killed by two larger dogs at the facility.

State officials said the kennel had always passed previous inspections. The larger dogs were euthanized at the owners request.

State officials said the Vernon Animal Control Officer was conducting the investigation and will share it with the Department of Agriculture. Town officials declined to comment on the investigation.