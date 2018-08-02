Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — Federal and state authorities in armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto an Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday amid reports of an active shooter at a medical center.

Workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

Video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building about two hours after the base said emergency workers responded to reports of active shooter. WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made telling some people to leave the building with their hands on their heads.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies.

Stacey Geiger, with the base’s public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

The base was the site where the Dayton Peace Accords were finalized in 1995, an international peace agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.