× Suspect in New Haven murder confirmed to have been killed in Virginia; victim’s family reacts

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police confirmed the man shot and killed after a police chase in Virginia was Tramaine Poole, suspect in the death of a mother who was shot in front of her two children.

Wednesday morning, Moore was involved in a shootout in Virginia with troopers and died as a result of the gunfire. A Virginia State Police canine was killed in the incident.

New Haven Police Chief Jesse Campbell said in a press conference Thursday, ” I breathed a sigh of relief because justice had been served.”

Tyekqua Nesbitt, 28, of New Haven. She was also commonly known as “Tika,” was shot and killed in her own car shortly before 11 p.m. May 31 on Wintergreen Avenue and Wilmot Road. Police said she died in front of her kids, ages six and 11 who were sitting in the backseat at the moment.

FOX61 did spoke to the victim’s family aunt through text who said “I am happy it’s over so that my niece’s children, sisters and her mother Cheryl can get some closure. Of course, another life was taken but his choices he made in life dictated his outcome. Tears are falling because it’s over, but the pain never will be.”

Shots were fired from the Moore’s vehicle as officers with the State Police Drug Interdiction Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 south of Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya. One of the suspect’s bullets pierced a K9 trooper’s back passenger window and struck the dog.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually exited Interstate 95 north at exit 24.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once off the interstate, more shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle toward police, Anaya said. State troopers engaged with the suspect and more shots were fired. The man was shot and died at the scene.

In accordance with state police policy regarding officer-involved shootings, three troopers have been placed on administrative leave.

The K9 officer Vader did not survive his injuries. No troopers were injured during the incident.

A woman passenger in the car was brought to the local hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The situation ended with a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Loco School Road in Yale, Virginia.

Poole was wanted back in May after shooting his wife, and shooting and killing a mother of two in front of her children.

A $30,000 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force and States Attorney's office, to anyone who had information on Poole..

This is a developing story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.308274 -72.927884