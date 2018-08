× Third person dies after East Hampton crash

EAST HAMPTON — Police identified three people who died following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 16 Tuesday evening.

East Hampton Police Department said the accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Salmon River.

Police said Kyle Hermann, 24 of East Haddam, Danielle Jacobs, 29, of Colchester, and Leslie Marshall, 40 of Middletown, died as a result of the crash.

NOW: serious crash shuts down part of route 16 in #EastHampton @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MSEwClCnlJ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) July 31, 2018

No other details have been released.