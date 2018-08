× Tornado warning issued for parts of Queens, the Bronx, Long Island

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Queens the Bronx and Long Island on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 10:20 p.m.

According to PIX11, NWS cancelled the warning for northeast Queens and southeast Bronx after 10:30 p.m..

PIX11 reports that the warning is still in effect for Hicksville, Glen Cove and Garden City.

Tornado Warning continues for Hicksville NY, Glen Cove NY, Garden City NY until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dxNcrTlMal — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 3, 2018

Click here to read the latest.