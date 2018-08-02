‘U Drive, U Text, U Pay’ campaign kicks off next

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD — The Milford Police Department is one of 50 law enforcement agencies across the state participating in the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign starting this week.

“Unfortunately we know from our own personal encounters, we know how dangerous it is to text and to email to receive and read them,” Officer Michael DeVito said.

Close to 3,500 deaths in 2016 nationwide were related to distracted driving. Between now and August 15th, there will extra patrols on the streets looking out for those driving while distracted, especially by their cell phones.

“I get kind of angry actually because I have kids and I’m driving them around most of the time and when a car almost runs into me because they are texting I get you know aggravated,” Milford resident Rebecca Pimenta said.

Drivers caught texting while driving will face a citation of up to $150 for the first offense and up $500 if they are caught again.

This is the second run this year of the two-part campaign. Officers handed out more than 10,000 citations in April 2018.

According to DeVito, officers in Milford handed out 16 citations on the first day of the campaign on Wednesday. He said they have no plans of slowing down on those who choose to break the law.

