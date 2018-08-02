× Unclaimed lottery ticket to expire Sept. 1

ROCKY HILL — Officials are warning that an unclaimed lottery ticket will expire in less than a month if the holder doesn’t redeem it.

CT Lottery officials said the ticket, which is worth $100,000, was for the March 5, 2018 Cash5 game. The numbers on the ticket are 4-7-13-21-34. It was purchased at Corner Stop, located on 82 Hemingway Avenue in East Haven.

The prize can be claime , on or before September 1, by going to a CT Lottery retailer or Lottery headquarters. The retailer or the Lottery will validate the ticket through their terminal. Headquarters business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date.

For more information, go here.