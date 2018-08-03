× Chinese girl, 12, who went missing from Reagan Airport, found in New York City, police say

A 12-year-old Chinese girl who went missing from a tour group at an airport outside Washington — sparking an investigation into a possible kidnapping — was located Friday in the New York City borough of Queens, safe and in the custody of her parents, the Metro Washington Airport Authority Police said.

An Amber Alert was been issued for Ma Jingjing, who was reported missing from her tour group on Thursday morning. Authorities were looking into whether Jingjing knew the couple with whom she left.

Jingjing, who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, was last seen with her tour group at about 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

She is believed to have left the airport “without force” with an unknown woman, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said late Thursday. Jingjing was in possession of her passport at the time.

Airport surveillance video shows the woman helping the girl put on some clothing, and when they left together, the 12-year-old was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.