× Farmington daycare worker arrested

FARMINGTON – A daycare worker has been charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor after an infant in her care need to be hospitalized last month.

Farmington police that on July 6th, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) notified them of an incident that took place on July 5th at the Scott Swamp Kindercare at 197 Scott Swamp Road.

Detectives determined that the parents of a 5 month old girl took the child to Bristol Hospital on July 5th. The baby was transferred later that day to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Investigators say the girl’s injuries were minor, but sustained while under the direct care of Scott Swamp Kindercare employee Lisa Dalke.

Detectives obtained a warranted charging Dalke with Risk of Injury to a minor. She was arrested on August 3rd and held on $85,000 bond. Police say Dalke is no longer employed at Scott Swamp Kindercare.