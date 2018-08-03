Feeling the heat at Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- For 25 girls ages 13-18, their summer camp experiences will be memorable.

For the past four Fridays, the girls have participated in what's known as the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp.

Lt. Shelly Carter, a 19-year veteran of the Hartford Fire Department, has put on the free camp for the past three summers.

She has been joined by other fire and EMT professionals who also donate their time to teach.

"Women aren't flocking to this field," Carter said. "I don't know why because it's the best job in the world."

The campers learn everything from CPR to running hose lines to properly activate a hydrant.

"I want to do something with helping people," said Hailey Ortiz who will be a senior at Bulkeley High in Hartford.

"This camp gives you the opportunity to learn more and see things." Carter added. "I want these young ladies to know that they are capable, they're strong, there is nothing they can't do."

To find out more about Girl's Future Firefighter Camp, click here.