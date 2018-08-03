Foodie Friday: Berkshire Country Store in Norfolk

NORFOLK — A trip to Norfolk would not be complete without stopping by the Berkshire Country Store. It’s a true one-stop shop for just about everything, including quality food.

Breakfast and lunch and so much more.

Whether it’s the Maple Morning Special (sausage, egg & cheese with a fantastic maple glaze dripping off the sandwich) or the Po-Tate-Oh wrap (home-away-from-home fries, eggs, sausage, cheese and spicy chipotle mayo), the menu is filled with flavor.

“We try and be as much as we can to everybody in town.” said owner Ryan Craig.

The Store’s popularity is through the roof and folks in this small town are in and out daily.

If they need a gallon of milk, some water or are hungry for a pizza, this is the place to go.

Said Brian W. in a Facebook review, “So nice to have a place right in town. Always has just what we need and doubles as a great breakfast or lunch place!”

Enjoy cold sandwiches, hot sandwiches, soups and salads, all fresh and made to order and there are plenty of choices. Hamburgers and hot dogs are popular as is the pizza, like the Southern Delight (topped with chicken, bacon, red onion and bbq sauce and loaded with cheese).

While the food is good, it’s the atmosphere that makes this stop on the Foodie Friday train special. This is literally the Cheers of Norfolk.

It is a true fabric of the community.