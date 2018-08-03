Man dies after being pulled from water in Milford
MILFORD — Police said a man has died after he was pulled from the water near Point Beach Friday afternoon.
Police said the call came just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon from people at the beach area at the end of Platt Street.
According to police, witnesses watched the middle-aged man, who was fully clothed, sit on the beach for a while, and then get up and walk into the water. A short time later, they noticed the man floating face-down in the water. They got help and managed to drag him out of the water. Fire dispatchers guided the bystanders through CPR until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to Milford Hospital where later died.
41.209479 -73.020478