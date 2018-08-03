× Man dies after being pulled from water in Milford

MILFORD — Police said a man has died after he was pulled from the water near Point Beach Friday afternoon.

Police said the call came just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon from people at the beach area at the end of Platt Street.

According to police, witnesses watched the middle-aged man, who was fully clothed, sit on the beach for a while, and then get up and walk into the water. A short time later, they noticed the man floating face-down in the water. They got help and managed to drag him out of the water. Fire dispatchers guided the bystanders through CPR until paramedics arrived.

The male rescued from the water earlier today has passed away while being treated at an area hospital. His body will be transported to the M.E. Office in the morning. Detectives are currently working to notifying his next of kin as they continue their investigation. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) August 3, 2018

The man was taken to Milford Hospital where later died.