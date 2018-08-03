× Man floating face-down pulled from water in Milford

MILFORD – Bystanders pulled a man from Long Island Sound in Milford and performed CPR on him, just minutes after they watched him get up from the beach and wade into the water.

Police say the call came just before 3 o’clock Friday afternoon from people at the beach area at the end of Platt Street. According to police, witnesses watched the middle-aged man, who was fully clothed, sist on the beach for a while, and then get up and walk into the water. A short time later, they noticed the man floating face-down in the water. They got help and managed to drag him out of the water. Fire dispatchers guided the bystanders through CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Milford Hospital. Police sources tell FOX61 that he is ‘clinging to life’. They have not yet identified the man; people in the area did not recognize him.

This is a breaking story; FOX61 has a crew on scene and will have the latest on the FOX61 News at 5.