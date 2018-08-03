Man wanted for attempted abduction of a 9-year-old in New London

NEW LONDON — Police are looking for man who they said attempted to abduct a 9-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

New London police said around 1:17 p.m., they responded to 93 State Pier Road following a report of an attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl by an unknown male.

“The child was approached by an unknown male driving a pickup truck while she was walking up the driveway of 93 State Pier Road to her residence,” police said in a release. “The unknown suspect attempted to coax the juvenile into his truck by telling her that he was sent by her mother to pick her up.”

Police said the victim noticed that the male suspect had his hands on his “private parts” when he opened his truck door and attempted to get her inside the truck.

“The victim immediately ran to the apartment of a family member who then contacted the New London Police Department,” police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, medium build, possible 30-40-year- old, facial hair, wearing eyeglass, wearing dark-colored shirt and blue Nike hat.

The pickup truck is described as a possible early 2000 Dodge Ram, gray/silver in color, white wall tires with silver rims, side/step rails on both sides, circular white stickers/decals on upper right & upper left rear window, white paint on inside of rear tailgate.

No other details were released.