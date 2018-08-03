× Metro-North: Person was struck by oncoming train in Stamford

STAMFORD — A person was struck by an oncoming train in Stamford Friday night, according to Metro-North.

Metro-North said the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m.

Metro-North said the person was trespassing on the tracks near Stamford Station when they were hit. At this time, it’s unclear on the severity of the person’s injuries.

Passengers currently riding the New Haven Line should expect a 25 minute delay.

No other details were released.