PD: Marijuana found in boxes at shipping facility in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said nearly 50 pounds of marijuana were found inside a Fed-Ex package Friday morning.

Windsor Locks police said personnel at Fed-Ex in Windsor Locks discovered damaged boxes in their facility.

“The boxes checked to verify the extent of damage when the suspected marijuana was discovered,” police said in a release. “The boxes were shipped from the West Coast to Connecticut.”

Police said the packages were then turned over to police.

“The larger bags were not yet packaged for street sale, however the smaller bags were designed to disguise its true contents by making it as inconspicuous as possible,” police said. “Our concern is that it is packaged like an edible candy which may be attractive to children.”

Police added that the bags were smaller and labeled as if it were a store-bought candy.

“Nowhere on the labels does it advise what the true contents are. Parents could have a difficult time discerning its actual content and potentially dangerous properties,” police said.

Police said they also found dozens of hypodermic needles loaded with a brown liquid substance of a suspected cannabis derivative.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860 627 1461.