BRISTOL — Bristol Police say that Maple Avenue (Route 69) is closed from Burlington Avenue to Sperry Road due to a large water main break.

Police ask people to avoid the area, and to follow the posted detour.

Crews don’t expect the road to reopen until early afternoon.

