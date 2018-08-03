Sterling man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing, beating death of teen

DANIELSON – A 20-year old Sterling man has been sentenced for stabbing and beating a Sterling teen to death in 2016, and then trying to hide the body.

FOX61’s Ike Ejiochi was in court today when Kevin Weismore was senteced to 40 years for the murder of 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen plus 5 years for tampering with evidence. The entences will be served concurrently.

Investigators said Weismore lured Allen to a bicycle path in Sterling with an offer to sell him marijuana, but hoped instead to steal $500 from Allen.

Investigators said Weismore stabbed Allen repeatedly, slammed his head with a rock and dragged the body out of sight.

