Students showcase summer science projects at Horizons STEAM Exhibition

SIMSBURY -- More than 100 students from Horizons' sites throughout Connecticut joined the 85 young girls participating at the Horizons at The Ethel Walker School project to showcase their science, technology, engineering, art, sand math projects.

The public school students the skills they learned during a six-week program.

“Being able to come together as a state-wide Horizons community with the intention to collaborate, share discoveries and effectively communicate results is an essential component of the STEAM process,” said Isabel Ceballos, Executive Director of Horizons at The Ethel Walker School. “Our students were so proud of their imaginative projects such as coding their Dash & Dot robots and programming their own arcade games.”

While Horizons at The Ethel Walker School is a year-round program, the daily summer intensive session offers fun, academically enriching activities to strengthen literacy, math science and technology skills. The Pre-K to 4th graders also enjoy art, sports, music and learning how to swim. All of the girls attend Hartford Public Schools and qualify under federal free/reduced lunch guidelines.