Suicide challenge spreads fear on WhatsApp

HARTFORD — A suicide game called “Momo” has been spreading on WhatsApp, and police are issuing a warning to the public.

The game is a viral challenge that asks people to add a contact via WhatsApp.

Kids will get a WhatsApp request from someone named “Momo” whose profile picture is a girl with black hair and bulging eyes.

Once they accept, whoever is at the other end, urges your children to commit self-harm or suicide. Momo threatens to appear at night or lay a curse on users who do not respond.

Police say criminals use the alias to steal personal information. It has been compared to the so-called “Blue Whale” challenge that led to reports of suicides in Russia and the USA.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Argentina police are investigating whether “Momo” is linked to the suicide of a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the the girl filmed her activities prior to hanging herself from a tree in her family’s backyard.