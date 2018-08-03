Staying humid with a chance for showers and storms this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be similar to yesterday, with tropical humidity, warm temperatures, and the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s across the state with dew points in the 70s (that's the tropical stuff). We'll have some hazy sunshine out there with clouds billowing up in the afternoon. Some of those storms could have heavy downpours and a bit of gusty wind.

Saturday looks like the wettest day of the week with high humidity and occasional rain. Thunderstorms are also likely and we'll have to watch the potential for some strong to severe storms as well. While we're a bit hesitant to call it a total washout, Sunday is definitely a better choice for outdoor plans this weekend.

The humidity dips BRIEFLY on Sunday but only for one day. Even though that humidity won't be as high, it also won't be anything near refreshing, as dew points will stay in the 60s.

Then the big story shifts to the heat on the way. With temperatures near 90 or hotter for at least a few days next week, it seems we will be setting up for another heat wave.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, very humid, chance for a shower or storm (mainly between 3 PM and 8 PM). High: Mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 70-75.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers & storms, very humid. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, hot, turning less humid. High: Near 90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

