1 person dead following car vs. motorcycle crash on I-91 SB in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police have shut down Interstate 91 southbound following deadly crash Saturday evening.

Officials said that the highway has been closed between Exits 9 and 10.

Fire officials are warning drivers to expect significant delays and to seek alternative routes.

The entrance ramp from Dixwell Avenue to Route 40 south is closed.

The victim has not yet been identified.

FD on scene of an MCA involving one fatality in area of I91S @ Exit 9. Expect significant delays and please seek alternate routes of travel — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) August 4, 2018

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x8-10 North Haven closed for crash with life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 4, 2018