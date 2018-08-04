3 arrested in New London for banking fraud

NEW LONDON — Police arrested three people on two separate occasions Friday in connection with bank fraud.

Officers said they responded to the Bank of America on South Frontage Road in the morning and in the afternoon for people attempting to withdraw large sums of cash from fraudulent bank accounts.

The first incident around 9 a.m. and resulted in a foot chase as one of the suspects tried to run away from police. Mike Paulino, 35, and Eric Araujo, 21, were arrested and taken into police custody. Paulino and Araujo are residents of The Bronx.

Both men were charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree. Araujo was also charged with interfering with police.

The second incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Sherri Johnson, 21 of New London, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree.

Police said in both incidents, the suspects attempted to withdraw large sums of money from the accounts that were recently open. Associated accounts are usually opened with the minimal amount required followed by a large fraudulent check deposit via an ATM. The suspects then visit a different bank branch and attempt to withdraw money before the deposited check is found to be fraudulent.

New London police are asking anyone with information on this incident to please call them at 860-447-1481 and anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).