Children’s LAW Center of CT looking to help families in crisis

HARTFORD -- The Children's LAW Center is located in Hartford, and strives to promote the best possible outcomes for children and families in transition or crisis by providing access to legal services and support that they otherwise could not afford.

The center specializing in offering options for resolving conflicts outside the court system.

The LAW Center was created 26 years ago after a six-year-old girl was shot and killed by her father during a supervised visitation. From this tragedy the group came together as a coalition of concerned professionals, and parents united to examine the weaknesses in the system that had failed that child.

In 2017, the center helped over 1,750 children who were in the middle of tumultuous family circumstances.

Currently, there are three programs promoting collaborative, non-adversarial options for resolving conflict. The first is legal representation, where the LAW Center is appointed by court to represent a child in family court cases.

Next is, Families in Transition, which is a mediation program that provides an opportunity for parties to work out their parenting disputes outside of a court by pairing participants with a gender-balanced team consisting of an attorney and a mental health worker.

Lastly, Law Line, a free, easily accessible legal resource that can assist callers on a variety of issues.

This fall there are a couple of fundraising opportunities for those interested in supporting the center's cause. East Hartford Moose Riders Bike Show & Ride in East Hartford will be on September 16th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Firefly Hollow Brewery Trivia Night in Bristol will be on September 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. Then, the 25th annual Gala will be on November 29th at Delamar in West Hartford from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. People are encouraged to get involved with the Gala by sponsoring and donating auction items, or purchasing a ticket to attend.

