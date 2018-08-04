× Distracted driving crackdown catches suspect wanted in several towns

MANCHESTER – Police departments across the state are in the middle of a crackdown on distracted driving. That crackdown led to an arrest for drug and fraud charges in one Connecticut town.

The Manchester Police Department was conducting a Distracted Driving Checckpoint in the area of North Main and Oakland Streets yesterday. They spotted a black BMW coming towards the checkpoint with a driver who was not wearing his seatbelt. When they smelled marijuana coming from the car, police searched it and found a small amount of marijuana. But they also found about $30,000 dollars in cash, several bank cards and bank paperwork, and a fraudulent check.

The driver initially gave officers a fake name, but they determined the suspect was actually 23 year old Jonell Bonilla, who was wanted on several warrants from other towns. Police say they belive Bonilla is involved in a scheme of depositing fraudulent checks and withdrawing the money for cash, using numerous associates.

Bonilla was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Interfering With Police, Forgery in the 3rd degree, and… Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. Manchester Police say he was later turned over to another agency on an active warrant.