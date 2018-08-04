× Heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms this morning, dry but hot Sunday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today until 5pm. Heavy downpours could cause a lot of rain to fall over a short period of time and that means a few towns could see poor drainage flooding. There is also a low risk for a severe thunderstorm but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the radar just in case.

It will be the wettest through mid afternoon. Then we’re feeling cautiously optimistic that the weather dries out a little/improves late day. Perhaps we even get a little bonus late day sun?

Sunday is definitely a better choice for outdoor plans this weekend.The humidity dips a little bit with developing sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Then the big story shifts to the heat. With temperatures near 90 or hotter for at least a few days next week, it seems we will be setting up for another heat wave.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Cloudy, showers & storms, very humid. Drying out late-day? High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot, a bit less humid. High: Near 90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.

