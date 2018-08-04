× Milford police identify man who drowned off Point Beach on Friday

MILFORD — Police have identified a man who drowned in the waters off Point Beach on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon police were called to the beach area at the end of Platt Street by witnesses who watched a fully clothed man sit on the beach for a while, and then get up and walk into the water. A short time later, they noticed the man floating face-down in the water. They got help and managed to drag him out of the water. Fire dispatchers guided the bystanders through CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to Milford Hospital where he later died.

The male rescued from the water earlier today has passed away while being treated at an area hospital. His body will be transported to the M.E. Office in the morning. Detectives are currently working to notifying his next of kin as they continue their investigation. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) August 3, 2018

Early Saturday morning Milford police identified the man as Gregory Wilson, age 57. They say he most recently resided in Milford. The Office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.