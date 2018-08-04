Scooper Sunday returns to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to raise money for suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A special day at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, to raise money for the Jordan Porco Foundation.

Sunday is Scooper Sunday at the Yard Goats game.

For just eight dollars, fans get unlimited ice cream from places like the Rita's Italian Ice and Ben And Jerrys. Matt Scott and Erika Arias will be on hand as celebrity scoopers. The event is a fun time to raise funds for an important cause.

The Jordan Porco Foundation works to prevent teen suicide and educate college students about mental health.