Severe thunderstorm cell triggers tornado warning; reports of damage in Woodstock, Vernon

WOODSTOCK – A strong thunderstorm cell moved through Tolland and Windham counties just before 10 o’clock this morning, triggering a tornado warning and causing damage in the Windham County town of Woodstock and in towns just over the border into Massachusetts.

Connecticut State Police Troop D says they have numerous reports of trees down in their area, primarily along Route 198 in Woodstock, and also say some cars hydroplaned in the heavy downpours. So far, none of the accidents are reported to be severe. Woodstock fire officials tell FOX61’s Mike Howard that some trees and power lines have come down, but they’ve not had reports of severe damage so far. Eversource reports about 1500 customers (out of ~4000) in Woodstock are without power.

NOW: Part of route 198 in #Woodstock CLOSED for tree down in road. This area was recently under tornado warning @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1gVvFI0iRM — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 4, 2018

#Woodstock FD: all we have is a few small trees down. No injuries. We were certainly spared.” #Ctwx @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/JcSvzrkaSi — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 4, 2018

The National Weather Service office in Boston is sending staff to investigate the damage in Woodstock and in Massachusetts towns. The tornado warning for Connecticut was canceled at 10 a.m. The state remains under a flash flood watch until 5 p.m. Saturday. The full forecast can be found here.

@NWSBoston meteorologists are already on-route to conduct damage surveys in #Woodstock over to #Dudley to #Webster … we welcome any and all reports, please forward them as well to @WX1BOX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

The strong storms have also shut down part of a road in Vernon. Police there say Hartford Turnpike (Route 30) is shut down between Cold Spring Drive and West Road because a lightning strike took down a utility pole just before 10 a.m. There are live wires on the ground, and police have closed the area to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Police sent out a reverse 911 call to area residents urging them to avoid the area and check their electrical panels for any problems.