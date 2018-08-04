Stuff a Humvee Event In Suffield to help families in need for back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFIELD -- Summer is winding down, which means it is almost time to go back to school. Back to school is a time that can be stressful for families who struggle financially.

So, to give back to the community, State Representative, Tami Zawistowski (R-61), along with Suffield Emergency Aid, the Suffield Police Department and Highland Park Market, are all coming together and hosting a “Stuff a Humvee” event to collect needed items for students returning to school.

The Stuff a Humvee event will take place on August 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Highland Park Market located at 68 Bridge Street, Suffield, CT.

Items needed include: juice boxes, lunch box snack food- crackers, granola bars, chips, canned fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf-stable milk, cereal, mayonnaise, laundry detergent, household cleaners.

People are also encouraged to donate things like: backpacks, mechanical pencils, pencil pouches, highlighters, rulers, ear buds, glue sticks, colored pencils, sticky notes, dry erase markers, 1” and 2” 3'' ring binders, and loose leaf lined paper.

