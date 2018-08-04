Tornadoes touch down in Woodstock and Webster Mass.

WOODSTOCK – A strong thunderstorm cell moved through Tolland and Windham counties just before 10 o’clock this morning, triggering a tornado warning and causing damage in the Windham County town of Woodstock and in towns just over the border into Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a separate tornado touched down in Woodstock, damaging two corn fields and splitting an oak tree in two. Officials said that initial estimates of the path length of one block and a width of 8 yards. Another tornado was confirmed to touched down in Webster, MA, just over the CT border.

According to the National Weather Service, the New England region has had a total of 12 tornadoes this year. That is the same amount as the state of Oklahoma. Connecticut has had six tornadoes.

[Survey Team Update] CONFIRMED a separate tornado on the W side of #Woodstock CT; damage to two corn fields, oak tree split in two; initial estimates of a path length of one-block, a width of 8 yards — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

Connecticut State Police Troop D says they have numerous reports of trees down in their area, primarily along Route 198 in Woodstock, which is closed at the intersection with Route 197. State police also say some cars hydroplaned in the heavy downpours. So far, none of the accidents are reported to be severe. Woodstock fire officials tell FOX61’s Mike Howard that some trees and power lines have come down, but they’ve not had reports of severe damage so far. Eversource reports about 1500 customers (out of ~4000) in Woodstock are without power.

NOW: Part of route 198 in #Woodstock CLOSED for tree down in road. This area was recently under tornado warning @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1gVvFI0iRM — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 4, 2018

#Woodstock FD: all we have is a few small trees down. No injuries. We were certainly spared.” #Ctwx @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/JcSvzrkaSi — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 4, 2018

The tornado warning for Connecticut was canceled at 10 a.m. The state remains under a flash flood watch until 5 p.m. Saturday. The full forecast can be found here.

[CONFIRMED TORNADO] Webster, MA; however continuing to survey the damage, will take quite sometime to determine strength, path-length, etc. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

[Storm Survey Update] Team has progressed into #Dudley MA and continues to work SW along the track towards #Woodstock CT; will then work back NE back towards #Webster towards #Grafton continuing to do evaluation of possible tornado strength along w/ track — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

The strong storms have also shut down part of a road in Vernon. Police there say Hartford Turnpike (Route 30) is shut down between Cold Spring Drive and West Road because a lightning strike took down a utility pole just before 10 a.m. There are live wires on the ground, and police have closed the area to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Police sent out a reverse 911 call to area residents urging them to avoid the area and check their electrical panels for any problems.

Old Mountain Road in Farmington near Route 4 is also closed due to downed power lines.