Water main break at Bradley International Airport causes evacuation

WINDSOR LOCKS — A water main break caused an evacuation at Bradley International Airport Saturday evening.

Officials responded to the airport at 7:36 p.m. and initially evacuated it. State police said that the airport is no longer evacuated.

The incident caused partial power loss in the terminal. Airport officials said staff is working to fix the break and restore power as soon as possible. The staff is also asking passengers who are in the terminal to follow the instructions from airport personnel and ask them for their patience and understanding.

Some flights may be affected. Airport officials said that passenger should contact their airline for information to see if their flight is impacted by the water main break.