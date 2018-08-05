× Demi Lovato releases statement thanking supporters

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Demi Lovato released a statement on Instagram thanking her supporters for the love and encouragement during the past week while she was hospitalized.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and I have not done yet,” she wrote.

She went on to thank God, her fans, her team and her medical providers.

Emergency officials confirmed they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital after receiving a call in July.

TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song “Sober,” she sings the lyrics: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”