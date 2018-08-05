East Haven police seek help to catch burglar of downtown store

EAST HAVEN – Police have the burglar’s face; do you have the name that goes with it?

East Haven police say someone robbed My Country Store, a small grocery and convenience store at 677 Main Street, early Sunday morning. A white or Hispanic man entered through a rear door at 6:21 a.m and took cash from the register.

But a security camera captured the man as he came through the back of the store. Police have posted the photos on social media, and say anyone with information can contact them on those platforms, or they can call police at 203-468-3820. They say all information provided will remain anonymous.