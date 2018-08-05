× Fifth Congressional District prepares for primaries with ‘speed dating’

SIMSBURY — No government concern was left untouched inside the Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation Sunday morning.

Republican and Democratic candidates from Connecticut’s fifth congressional district voiced their views on issues.

Immigration:

“Some of these issues are dividing our country. I think of the illegal immigration issue, our second amendment issue,” says Republican endorsed candidate Manny Santos. “These are substantial issues that impact us because it impacts our relationship with our neighbors, with our families.”

Foreign Policy:

“The relationship between Israel and the United States and Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel is not a campaign issue for me,” says Republican candidate Ruby Corbin O’Neill. “It’s a life issue for me.”

Equality:

“I know what it feels like to be marginalized and I know our government should reflect all of us,” says Democratic candidate Jenna Hayes. “I have lived in different socioeconomic groups. I have lived in different communities. I have been underemployed; unemployed. I’ve been homeless. I’ve been a homeowner. I’ve been a single mother. I live in a two parent professional household right now.”

Candidates started out the day by sharing their stories and talking about why they care about the issues they care about.

“When it came time to go to college, I was able to go to UConn because I could pay for it myself,” says Democratic endorsed candidate Mary Glasson. “Can’t do that today. I’m very concerned about the escalating cost of government.”

After the brief introduction, it was right to the hot seat where citizens could ask the four candidates about their stance on any issue they chose.

The way the organizers of the event decided to run it was deliberate. They wanted to create a civil conversation where residents could talk directly to the people who may be representing them.

Primary day is August 14 and election day is November 6.