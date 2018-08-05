Fundraiser held for Guilford teen, Ethan Song

GUILFORD — A fundraiser for late Guilford teen Ethan Song was a success despite being delayed a day.

Song, who died in a shooting earlier this year was remembered by classmates, friends and family who held a Spikeball tournament at Calvin Leete School in his honor to raise funds for Songstrong, a foundation with the mission to increase awareness of gun safety and other dangers for teens.

Song, a Guilford teenager, died from a gun shot wound at a friend’s house in January.