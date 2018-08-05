× Hamden police issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

HAMDEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Kent Chu, 73, of Hamden has been missing from 900 Mix Ave. since 2:30 p.m. He is an Asian man, 5’10” with salt and pepper hair. Chu has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Please contact Hamden PD if seen or located at 203-230-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.