× Humidity takes a backseat for a couple of days. Heat wave on the way!

A beautiful August day is on tap for today with drier conditions and lower humidity outside too!

Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the 90s with Monday being the warmest day. Humidity will add to the heat making it feel much warmer on Tuesday. Make sure to drink plenty of water. We will also be in the midst of a heat wave by Tuesday as well

Showers enter the picture until Wednesday. After those showers Wednesday, we will see a slight cool-down with sunny skies sticking around through the start of the weekend before rain enters the picture for a brief period on Saturday evening.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot, a bit less humid. High: Near 90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

