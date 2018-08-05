Make-A-Wish volunteer brings Fenway to Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Welcome to little Fenway.

“I didn’t think they would give me Fenway I thought they would give me a baseball field, just a baseball field,” says Make-A-Wish recipient Thomas Hastings.

The backyard transform in Windsor was a dream come true for 12-year-old Thomas Hastings. “I like to be able to play baseball and to be out there and just play around,” he says.

The muscle behind much of the magic was Make-A-Wish volunteer wish grantor, Paula Musgrave, “Throughout the whole wish process, every time you meet these kids, you’re reminded of their strengths and their resiliency and it just keeps you grounded,” says Musgrave.

Each wish granted by the non-profit has a volunteer hammering out all of the logistics -- from the idea to the design and completion. Musgrave’s led the charge for roughly 75 wishes over the last 19 years.

“I would say that it is changed me for 20 years and that anything that happens in my life I have a pity party for about 30 seconds and then I think of my wish kids and their families and you move on, everything is small compared to what these which kids and their families go through,” says Musgrave

Musgrave says she has another 20 years of granting wishes ahead of her, but admits she could use your help. For more information on how you can volunteer click here.