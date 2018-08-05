× Sidewalks on Gold Star bridge to close for construction on 8/13

NEW LONDON — As part of the ongoing construction project on the I-95 Gold Star Bridge over the Thames River, the DOT plans on closing the sidewalks on Monday, August 13.

Shuttle buses will provide cyclist and pedestrians transportation from Groton to New London and back. DOT projects the closure will last 10 weeks. The deterioration of the sidewalk area was worse than the state first determined.

According to the state website: “Beginning August 13, 2018, the sidewalk on the Gold Star Bridge will be temporarily closed to pedestrian traffic. SEAT Transit will operate free, bicycle and pedestrian shuttle service for the duration of the closure. The closure is estimated to last 10 weeks. Service will operate from 6am to 6pm, 7 days a week, every 30 minutes. Stops include:

1 Baily Circle in New London

160 Bridge Street, Groton

121 Riverview Avenue, Groton

NOTE service hours are subject to change, notice will be provided at www.seatbus.com”

The extended closure of the sidewalk has been necessitated by the extent of deterioration recently identified.