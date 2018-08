× Train derails in Pittsburgh causing major damage, no injuries

PITTSBURGH — A train derailed Sunday causing major damage, but no reported injuries.

Pittsburgh’s Port Authority tweeted, ” Several freight cars of a Norfolk Southern train came off their tracks about 1 p.m. Sunday, landing near Port Authority’s tracks near Station Square. Emergency and Port Authority crews are at the scene assessing the extensive damage. There are no reports of injuries.”

Station Square right now. We are working. To establish bus shuttles to get riders to/from the South Hills. pic.twitter.com/UO9qGG3ZW4 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018