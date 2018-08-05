Waterbury foundation seeks to educate, and develop teen’s skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One local foundation is trying to expose, educate and develop area students through extra curricular activities, mentorship and even sports

The Bags Foundation serves students in the Waterbury area. The program’s Executive Director Nakia Reddick and Program Director Christina Forgione joined the FOX61 Morning News on Sunday

The program was started in Chicago in 1991 and now has branches in Miami and Waterbury. Forgione says their programs — especially sports, helps the kids learn skills they can use in everyday life.

You can visit the bags foundation here to learn more about their aftershool programs coming up.