1 person seriously injured after car hits tree in Haddam

HADDAM – Route 81 was closed in both directions after a single car crash that seriously injured one person.

Rt. 81 was closed between Little City Rd. and Hubbard Rd. Monday evening.

A Lifestar chopper was requested and flown out to the scene.

One patient was airlifted to Hartford Hospital’s trauma center.

The crash is under investigation right now.