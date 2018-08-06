Breaching great white shark surprises Massachusetts researcher

WELLFLEET, Mass. – A shark was caught on camera breaching the water directly underneath a researcher trying to tag the animal.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted a video on their YouTube page of the close encounter with the great white shark while on a research trip in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

The conservancy said:

“While out on research trips, we’ve seen white sharks breach and we’ve received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters. While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water.”