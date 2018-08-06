× Construction project expected to close part of Park Rd. in West Hartford for several weeks

WEST HARTFORD — An ongoing construction project is expected to close part of a busy road for several weeks.

Officials said construction will require a permanent partial closure on Park Road starting the week of August 6th and will remain in place for several weeks. Click here to view the detour route.

“Park Road will be closed to one lane in each direction between Raymond Road and the I-84 Exit 43 Off-Ramp. Traffic traveling east on Park Road would still be able to access the I-84 on-ramp to proceed east or west. Park Road westbound traffic, wishing to access I-84 will be detoured to the Main Street (Interchange 41) ramps. Trout Brook Drive (Interchange 42) is the recommended alternate to access I-84 East. ”

Residents should expect delays and are advised to avoid the project area and seek alternate routes when possible.

